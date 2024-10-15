The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropics remain active while snow threatens Helene recovery efforts

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Development chances increase for Invest 94L as new disturbance emerges in Caribbean

We may be getting closer to the end of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season , but the tropics remain active as forecasters continue to monitor two areas of disturbed weather that could develop into tropical systems.

One area being watched closely is located over the central Atlantic Ocean and has been designated Invest 94L , while the second area of disturbed weather is centered over the western Caribbean Sea.

Flooding continues in Florida nearly a week after Hurricane Milton

Several rivers in Florida remain well above flood stage nearly a week after the state was hit hard by Hurricane Milton.

Rivers and streams in the Tampa area as well as in north-central Florida reached major flood stage with some hitting all-time record high levels. Officials have told some residents to evacuate while sandbags are being offered to try and hold back some of the water rushing into communities.

Snow threatens Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in Tennessee, North Carolina

The weather has been exceptional since Hurricane Helene devastated parts of western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee, but a shift is on the horizon as the region continues to recover from the deadly hurricane.

A powerful cold front is expected to sweep through, bringing the risk of cold temperatures and snow in the higher elevations.

Watch: First snow of season falls over Northeast

Millions of Americans from the Midwest to the Northeast started the new workweek on a chilly note, and some areas even saw their first snow of the season.

A dusting of snow fell over Saranac Lake , New York, on Monday morning, with snowflakes observed outside the Hotel Saranac in the quaint Adirondack village. Light snow was also observed in nearby Lake Placid, New York.

