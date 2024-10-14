Couple gets engaged under dazzling Northern Lights show

MANITOBA, Canada – Three years after they met through their love of aurora lights, a couple in Canada vowed to spend forever together under the dancing lights that brought them together in the first place.

When a severe (G4) geomagnetic storm was underway on Thursday night, professional aurora chaser Justin Anderson knew it was the right time to ask Jenn Sutherland to spend forever with him under the stars.

NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) issued a geomagnetic storm alert on Thursday after severe geomagnetic storming was observed. Bright aurora lights were seen across Canada, the northern U.S. and even as far as the Southeast.

"The aurora scale goes from a 0 to a 9," Anderson told FOX Weather. "I wanted to propose when it was a 9, because she deserves only the best. When I got up that morning and saw it was an 8, I just knew that was the night."

Anderson captured the once-in-a-lifetime moment on video and Sutherland's reaction. The proposal was complete with the custom ring with three gemstones to signify the Northern Lights.

"I was completely surprised; he planned it perfectly. I could not be more happy," Sutherland said.

For Anderson, who has seen thousands of Aurora Borealis displays, he said this one was the most special.