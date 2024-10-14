'Dog's eyes say it all' after Florida firefighters rescue him along with dozens more in Milton's floods

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The eyes of a dog rescued from Milton's relentless floodwaters mirror the raw emotions of survival and gratitude likely felt by countless Floridians.

The canine's gaze, filled with a mix of relief and awe, embodies the resilience and hope that have emerged in the Sunshine State since last week's historic hurricane.

As the floodwaters receded in Hillsborough County, the region witnessed a remarkable outpouring of support and heroism.

Firefighters across Hillsborough County alone conducted over 700 water rescues, saving both human and animal lives. Their unwavering commitment to protecting their community was evident in their tireless efforts to ensure that no one, regardless of species, was left behind.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said its teams have successfully rescued 104 pets since Milton struck, demonstrating its dedication to serving all community members.

One particularly poignant rescue involved a Bernese mountain dog, whose eyes spoke volumes as he gazed at Captain Dusty Mascaro, his new-found hero in a "beautiful moment of pure gratitude and love," the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said. "This dog’s eyes say it all."

"We’re incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve and protect all members of our community, big and small," firefighters continued. "Thank you to everyone who has supported these efforts! Together, we will get through this and rebuild."

In the face of disaster, humanity often reveals its most noble qualities. However, the darkness that accompanies such events can also expose the worst in individuals.

A heartbreaking video, which may be difficult to watch, shows a dog tied to a fence, seemingly abandoned during Hurricane Milton. Fortunately, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper intervened, rescuing the pup and taking it to the Leon County Humane Society.

The Humane Society has already received numerous adoption inquiries for the dog, affectionately named "Trooper" after its rescuer. However, Trooper will need time to decompress in foster care before being matched with a suitable family.

Another heartwarming story emerged from Tampa, where a cat was rescued from the debris. Photographs released by Ryan Bass show a tortoiseshell cat emerging from a pile of rubble in Palmetto Beach on Friday. Bass said that the cat was purring nonstop.

Bass initially nicknamed the cat "Milton" after the hurricane before finding out the cat was a female. He said that a local family who owns a business that was decimated by the storm is currently caring for Milton.

"She’s super sweet. They’re keeping her safe!" Bass said.

Days after Milton made landfall in Siesta Key last Wednesday, it is still wreaking havoc across portions of Florida.

West of Orlando, residents in Clermont were forced to evacuate their homes on Sunday due to rising floodwaters. A mobile home community in the area was also evacuated, as authorities urged residents to refrain from walking in floodwaters.

Thousands of Floridians are also currently facing a widespread fuel shortage. To address this crisis, distribution sites are being set up to provide 10 gallons of gas for free.

Additionally, over 400,000 people across Florida remain without power, adding to the ongoing challenges faced by the affected communities.