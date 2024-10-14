Watch: Aerial video shows Florida homes, businesses underwater as Alafia River floods neighborhood

VALRICO, Fla. – The Alafia River in Valrico, Florida, is swollen due to heavy rainfall from Hurricane Milton, and residents are being urged to evacuate.

As water levels continue to rise across Hillsborough County, schools, homes and businesses are at risk of flooding.

Field meteorologist Brett Adair shared a video with FOX Weather showing the Lithia Springs Elementary track and field complex as one of the areas affected.

Days after Milton made landfall, rivers and streams in the Tampa Bay area and north-central Florida remain well above flood stage. A few have even hit all-time records, surpassing other infamous hurricanes in the region.

Several waterways have reached major flood levels, with the Alafia River at Lithia, just outside Tampa, currently in moderate flood stage but showing signs of receding.

The widespread flooding in the Tampa Bay area has necessitated over 1,000 water rescues, with Hillsborough County accounting for more than 700 of these incidents, according to the sheriff's office.