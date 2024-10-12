Autumn chill, snow showers are in the FOX Weather forecast

What has been an exceptionally warm October across nearly all the Lower 48 is in the process of changing, with a cold front that will cause temperatures to drop by 5 to 15 degrees during the workweek.

The cold air will invade regions such as the Midwest, mid-Atlantic, and Northeast, where even snow showers will be possible in higher elevations.

Cities such as Chicago, Cincinnati and Philadelphia, which are used to seeing temperatures in the 60s to near 70 degrees, are expected to struggle to reach the mid-50s for highs during the first half of the workweek.

Most areas are expected to remain dry, but communities downwind of the Great Lakes do have a chance of seeing light rain showers, which could mix with frozen precipitation in the higher elevations of the Northeast and New England.

The synoptic setup will allow for breezy conditions off the warm lakes, creating lake-effect precipitation.

Forecast models show that those closest to Lakes Erie and Ontario will be in store for the most precipitation, but again, those at lower elevations will experience all rain, as the cloud cover and warm water temperatures will help keep the mercury above the freezing mark.

The cold air is expected to make its way to the eastern seaboard and the I-95 corridor, where cities such as Boston, New York, and Washington, D.C., will all struggle to make it out of the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday.

The cold air is expected to cause overnight temperatures to reach the freezing point in large parts of Wisconsin, the Appalachians and along the U.S.-Canadian border.

The airmass generally falls in line with expectations for when to anticipate the first significant cooldown of the season.

Large parts of the Midwest, Great Lakes and New England typically experience their inaugural freeze during the first half of October, with the majority of the country seeing its first freeze from late October into early November.

The first frost and freeze of the year signify the end of the growing season, as cooler temperatures can damage or kill tender plants.

Local National Weather Service offices have an arsenal of weather alerts that meteorologists can issue ahead of the chilly weather.

When temperatures are expected to remain generally above freezing but cold enough to produce a thin layer of ice, a Frost Advisory is issued.

Ahead of an event where temperatures are expected to drop to 32 °F or below during the next 24 to 48 hours, meteorologists will issue a Freeze Watch, which will turn into a Freeze Warning as the event approaches.

These alerts are mainly used for agricultural purposes and advise people on the appropriate safeguards to protect vulnerable plants and crops.

Unlike cold airmasses later in the season, the coming cooldown doesn’t appear to have staying power.

Forecast models show a round of above-average temperatures gaining hold in the Upper Midwest by Thursday and reaching the East Coast by the end of the upcoming weekend.

A ridge of high pressure centered over the eastern U.S. and western Atlantic will help ensure that easterly to southerly breezes send temperatures 5 to 15 degrees above normal, which could last for a substantial portion of the remaining days of the month.