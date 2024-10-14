Massive Elk Fire rages within Wyoming’s Bighorn National Forest as residents told to flee flames

BIGHORN NATIONAL FOREST, Wyo. – A massive wildfire raging within Wyoming’s Bighorn National Forest has forced the evacuation of some residents in the area as nearly 1,000 fire personnel work to contain and extinguish the blaze.

The Elk Fire, which officials say was sparked by lightning, began on Sept. 27 near Riley Point and West Pass within Bighorn National Forest.

The blaze has so far scorched nearly 90,000 acres and is only 27% contained as of Monday morning.

This graphic shows the latest with the Elk Fire in Wyoming.

Officials said flames were moving through areas of the national forest littered with heavy dead and downed timber, and the rough terrain and remote area of the Elk Fire has proved challenging for fire crews to get into and out of the area.

According to the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office in Wyoming, updates to the evacuation maps were released Monday morning showing changes to evacuation levels "due to intentional, strategic firing operations and increases of personnel, resources and equipment in these areas."

Officials said locations in the Red Grade Road area have been set to "Go" status, including cabins within the Teepee Cabin group, all cabins in the Black Tooth Cabin Association and homes on Lower Hideaway Lane, Red Poll Lane and Upper Hideaway Line.

It also includes Stumpy Ridge, Helsberg and Folley Ranch.

Crews have been busy working to extinguish the Elk Fire since it began last month, with fire personnel in the air and on the ground attacking the flames. Officials said lower temperatures and higher relative humidity levels on Sunday led to a decrease in fire behavior and were ideal for firing operations later in the day.

Similar conditions are also expected on Monday, resulting in "another day of moderate fire growth expected in most areas."

Officials said the firing operations and the main fire could produce heavy smoke in the area, and those susceptible to poor air quality should take proper precautions.