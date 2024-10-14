The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Invest 94L monitored for development as Milton recovery continues

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Tropical development odds grow for Invest 94L

An area of disturbed weather in the eastern Atlantic is continuing on its long journey to the west, and forecasters with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) say it could become a tropical depression as the system moves into an area that’s favorable for tropical development.

The disturbance, which has been designated Invest 94L by the NHC, has a low chance of developing over the next two days, and a medium chance of developing over the next week.

The outlook for Invest 94L in the Atlantic Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



Florida continues to recover in wake of deadly Hurricane Milton

Days after Hurricane Milton made a deadly landfall as a Category 3 storm last week, millions across Florida continue to grapple with the storm's aftermath. The hurricane brought winds over 100 mph, a near-record storm surge and a historic tornado outbreak.

The risk of flooding continues in many parts of the state, and crews are still working to restore power and clear debris. At least 21 people were killed as a result of the storm.

Blast of cold air has millions from Midwest to Northeast bundling up

What had been an exceptionally warm October across nearly all the Lower 48 now feels like a distant memory after a cold front caused temperatures to plunge by 5-15 degrees as we start a new workweek.

The cold air is invading regions such as the Midwest , mid-Atlantic and Northeast , where snow showers are even possible in higher elevations.

The temperature departures on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Watch: SpaceX catches Starship booster in successful test flight

SpaceX delivered on its promise of another "exciting" test of its Starship spaceship in South Texas on Sunday as Elon Musk's company caught a 230-foot rocket booster with massive chopsticks from the same launch tower where it launched minutes prior.

Starship launched from SpaceX's Starbase launchpad just before 7:30 a.m. CT on Sunday as thousands of spectators and boaters looked on from the Texas Gulf Coast near South Padre Island .

