Rough seas, hurricane-force winds hammer massive cargo vessel off Alaska’s coast

UNALASKA, Alaska - The U.S. Coast Guard said it responded to emergency calls by the crew aboard a 738-foot cargo vessel after it faced severe weather conditions off the coast of Aleutian Islands Saturday.

The agency said the bulk carrier, sailing under the flag of Panama, had a crew of 21 aboard when it faced winds greater than 65 mph and seas between 26 and 29 feet.

In addition to the crew members, a significant amount of fuel was reported to be aboard, but so far there have been no impacts on the environment.

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter successfully evacuated four people from the vessel named ‘Pan Viva’ and a Coast Guard cutter was on standby to assist with evacuation efforts.

A spokesperson for the agency said initial observations indicated there were no mechanical failures, but first responders were concerned about the ship’s proximity to land.

AUTUMN CHILL, SNOW SHOWERS ARE IN THE FOX WEATHER FORECAST

A significant storm system is affecting southern Alaska, bringing seas of at least 30 feet and wind gusts reported by the National Weather Service to have reached 105 mph.

Ahead of the severe conditions, NWS meteorologists issued a High Wind Warning and warned against travel until conditions improved.

The Coast Guard said it is working with its state and local partners to ensure the safety of the mariners and monitor the ship’s potential environmental impacts.

The city of Unalaska is home to the largest commercial fishing port in the United States and is about 500 miles southwest of Prince William Sound.

HELENE KILLS 11 MEMBERS OF THE SAME FAMILY AFTER MUDSLIDE DESTROYS THEIR COMMUNITY

In 1989, an oil tanker known as the Exxon Valdez struck a reef in Prince William Sound, causing an estimated 11 million gallons of crude oil to contaminate much of the coastline.

The event was considered one of the worst environmental disasters in U.S. history and caused changes in the maritime industry.