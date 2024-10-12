Invest 94L brewing in Atlantic could become Tropical Depression Fifteen Saturday

MIAMI - A potential tropical disturbance in the eastern Atlantic Ocean has a chance to develop into a tropical depression Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center, just three days after Hurricane Milton tore through Florida, leaving more than a dozen dead.

The disturbance, currently designated Invest 94L by the NHC, is located just west of the Cabo Verde Islands. It brought tropical storm-force winds and heavy rains to the archipelago Friday night. It's now over open water beginning a long journey west across the Atlantic.

WHAT IS AN ‘INVEST’?

Tropical Storm Nadine in the Atlantic

(FOX Weather)



What is the forecast for Invest 94L?

The storm became slightly better organized Saturday morning, but still overall lacks enough organization of its thunderstorm activity to be considered a tropical depression or tropical storm, the NHC said.

Conditions remain favorable for some development Saturday – enough that the storm could become designated as Tropical Depression 15 or even Tropical Storm Nadine later in the day. However, chances for additional development wane later Saturday as the storm moves west into atmospheric conditions that becomes less conducive.

At that point, the disturbance is expected to hold steady without further development through at least the middle of the workweek. After that, forecasters will keep a close eye on the storm as it begins to approach the eastern fringes of the Caribbean.

"(It will) proceed on a westerly path that could take it near the northeastern Caribbean islands in about a week," FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross said. "The disturbance could arrive as anything from a developing tropical disturbance, to Tropical Storm Nadine, to a messy surge of tropical moisture."