The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Potential Tropical Cyclone 18 to strengthen into Hurricane Rafael

Potential Tropical Cyclone 18 to strengthen into Hurricane Rafael

Forecasters are continuing to monitor Potential Tropical Cyclone Eighteen as it continues to become better organized over the Caribbean Sea, and the National Hurricane Center says the system will likely strengthen into Hurricane Rafael as it slowly moves off to the north.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Jamaica, and a Hurricane Watch is in effect for the Cayman Islands. The NHC says watches and warnings may be issued for Cuba and the Florida Keys as early as Monday.

Area to watch in Atlantic as final month of hurricane season begins

There are only a few weeks left in the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, and the basin is still bussing with activity.

In addition to Potential Tropical Cyclone Eighteen, forecasters are also keeping their eyes on an area of low pressure that could develop in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean which could slowly become better organized as it moves off to the west.

Tornado cleanup continues in Oklahoma

Cleanup efforts continue in the Oklahoma City metro area after tornadoes caused widespread damage and injuries, and the city is once again under a tornado threat on Monday.

Oklahoma City joined tens of millions of people in the central U.S. from Texas to the Midwest who were on alert for severe weather over the weekend, and more severe weather is expected on Monday.

Watch: Spanish town covered in mud after historic deadly floods

Hundreds of soldiers from Spain’s Army are joining the rescue and relief efforts after the catastrophic floods along the eastern stretch of the nation .

Aerial footage taken from an Army helicopter over the town of Paiporta shows widespread damage as city blocks are covered in mud and strewn vehicles carried away by the swift waters.

Hundreds of people were killed in the European country's deadliest weather disaster in modern history.

