2 areas to watch in Atlantic as potential Rafael looms in Caribbean

With only a few weeks left in the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, tropical activity is heating up once again.

Tropical Storm Rafael is likely to form this week, and two areas in the Atlantic are being monitored for additional development.

On Sunday, the National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories for Potential Tropical Cyclone Eighteen in the Caribbean. As it passes near Jamaica on Monday, it will likely become Tropical Storm Rafael.

Additionally, the NHC is monitoring another area in the Caribbean as the countdown to the end of hurricane season begins.

Caribbean tropical overview with two areas to watch.

(FOX Weather)



A trough of low pressure is producing showers and thunderstorms, along with gusty winds over the southeast Bahamas. The NHC said slow development of this system is possible through Monday as it moves west toward Cuba and the Bahamas.

FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross said this area is "unlikely to amount to anything."

The NHC gives this area a low chance of development over the next two days. This system is expected to be absorbed into Potential Tropical Cyclone Eighteen or soon-to-be Rafael by late Monday, ending chances for development.

Lastly, the NHC is watching an area of disturbed weather in the southwest Atlantic that is expected to develop near the northern Leeward Islands by mid-week. The chance of development is low over the next two days and throughout the week.

The Atlantic hurricane season ends Nov. 30.