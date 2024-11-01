Unprecedented Spain floods kill over 200 in country's deadliest weather disaster in modern history

VALENCIA, Spain – More than 200 people have died in Spain as a result of unprecedented floods that have ravaged the region, marking the deadliest weather disaster in the country's modern history.

Pope Francis on Friday offered prayers for those who perished and their families after the storm unleashed its fury on the Iberian Peninsula's eastern coast, including the hard-hit region of Valencia.

"May the Lord sustain those who suffer and those who bring relief. Our closeness to the people of Valencia," the pontiff said speaking of the region that bore the brunt of the devastation.

At least 202 lives have been lost with most reported in Valencia, according to the town's Emergency Coordination Center . Three have died in Castilla La Mancha and Andalusia. The process of searching for and identifying victims continues Friday.

The storm that wreaked havoc on Spain's eastern coast dumped a year's worth of rain in just eight hours. The mountain town of Chiva, west of Valencia, was inundated with 19.33 inches of rain in eight hours, with some areas experiencing rainfall rates of 6.5 inches per hour.

More than 500 soldiers were deployed to Valencia to assist survivors and search for the missing.

Thousands of volunteers from across the region were rushing to help out Friday with recovery efforts. In the town of Pinanya, hundreds used shovels and brooms to clean the mud from the streets and buildings. Spanish rescuers opened a temporary morgue in a convention center and struggled to reach areas still cut off amid floodwaters.

Aerial footage filmed from a military helicopter Thursday showed widespread flooding continuing in Valencia. The Spanish Air and Space Force said the footage was shot while the crew of a NH90 helicopter was engaged in a six-and-a-half-hour rescue mission.

Spain's Military Emergency Unit (UME) crews were seen inspecting the damage and searching basement carparks and buildings in Valencia overnight Thursday, using trained dogs.

A police officer was forced to use bedsheets to rescue his neighbor who was being dragged away by floodwaters in Valencia on Wednesday.

The Spanish National Police released a video showing cars submerged in floodwaters. A woman can be seen in the water, clinging to sheets tied to a makeshift rope.

"Our colleague Daniel … being off duty last night managed to keep a neighbour afloat when she was being dragged by the current in Benetuser," police captioned the video. "Moments before, he saved another neighbour thanks to a rope he made with sheets."

The catastrophe could become Europe's worst storm-related disaster in over five decades.

In 2021, at least 185 people died in heavy flooding in Germany. Prior to that, 209 people died in Romania in 1970, and floods in Portugal in 1967 killed nearly 500 people.