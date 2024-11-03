Potential Tropical Cyclone 18 forecast to become Tropical Storm Rafael in Caribbean Sea

We may have entered the final month of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, but the tropics are showing no signs of cooling down after the National Hurricane Center (NHC) designated an area of disturbed weather in the Caribbean Sea as Potential Tropical Cyclone Eighteen.

A potential tropical cyclone (PTC) designation allows the NHC and other governments to issue Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings when a disturbance isn't quite at tropical storm strength but is expected to get there soon, with storm impacts occurring within 36 hours.

In this case, forecasters believe the tropical disturbance could eventually develop into Tropical Storm Rafael in the coming days.

What's the latest with Potential Tropical Cyclone 18?

This graphic shows the latest with Potential Tropical Cyclone Eighteen.

(FOX Weather)



Potential Tropical Cyclone Eighteen, which was previously designated as Invest 97L, is moving northward in the south-central Caribbean Sea.

Due to Tropical Cyclone Eighteen, a Hurricane Watch is in place for the Cayman Islands, and a Tropical Storm Warning is in place for Jamaica.

The NHC said the system would move northward toward Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Cuba. Governments and weather officials in those regions are likely to issue more alerts later on Sunday or early Monday.

What's the forecast for Potential Tropical Cyclone 18?