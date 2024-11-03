Tropical Depression 18 forms in Caribbean as strengthening into Hurricane Rafael appears likely

MIAMI – Millions of people from the Caribbean to the U.S. Gulf Coast are keeping their eyes on Tropical Depression Eighteen as the system becomes better organized and is forecast to become Hurricane Rafael in the coming days.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Tropical Depression Eighteen will likely strengthen into Tropical Storm Rafael as it approaches Jamaica and will continue to strengthen on its journey north.

Rafael is expected to be near or at hurricane strength as it moves toward the Cayman Islands and Cuba, according to the NHC.

What's the latest with Tropical Depression 18?

This graphic shows the latest with Tropical Depression Eighteen.

(FOX Weather)



Tropical Depression Eighteen, which was previously designated Potential Tropical Cyclone Eighteen, has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and is located less than 200 miles to the south of Kingston, Jamaica.

This graphic shows current watches and warnings in effect due to Tropical Depression Eighteen.

(FOX Weather)



Due to the potential threat that Tropical Depression Eighteen poses, a Tropical Storm Warning was issued for Jamaica and a Hurricane Warning was issued for the Cayman Islands.

In addition, Hurricane and Tropical Storm Watches were issued for portions of Cuba.

What's the forecast for Tropical Depression 18?

The forecast cone for Tropical Depression Eighteen.

(FOX Weather)



According to the NHC, Tropical Depression Eighteen will continue to move off to the north Monday and make a turn to the northwest later in the day. That motion is expected for the next few days. Eighteen will be near or over Jamaica on Monday night and be near or over the Cayman Islands on Tuesday.

Tropical Depression Eighteen is then expected to approach Cuba on Wednesday.