Tropical Storm Rafael forms in Caribbean Sea as strengthening into hurricane appears likely

MIAMI – Millions of people from the Caribbean to the U.S. Gulf Coast are keeping their eyes on Tropical Storm Rafael as the system becomes better organized and is forecast to become a hurricane within the next day or so.

The tropical storm had been designated Tropical Depression Eighteen by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) but finally developed enough of a center of circulation and wind speeds to reach tropical storm status.

For the U.S., the Florida Keys are on alert for tropical storm conditions as soon as Wednesday.

"It is too soon to determine what, if any, impacts Rafael could bring to portions of the northern Gulf coast," the National Hurricane Center said.

Where is Tropical Storm Rafael?

This graphic shows the latest with Tropical Storm Rafael.

Tropical Storm Rafael is 175 miles from Kingston, Jamaica with maximum wind speeds of 45 mph.

It is moving toward the north at 9 mph, according to the NHC.

Rafael is forecast to be a hurricane as it passes the Cayman Islands by Tuesday. Tropical storm conditions are expected in Jamaica on Monday and Tuesday.

This graphic shows current watches and warnings in effect due to Tropical Storm Rafael.

Due to the potential threats that Tropical Storm Rafael poses, a Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the Lower and Middle Florida Keys from Key West to the west of the Channel 5 Bridge and for the Dry Tortugas.

Jamaica is under a Tropical Storm Warning.

A Hurricane Warning remains in effect for the Cayman Islands, while Cuban provinces Pinar del Rio, Artemisa, La Habana,Mayabeque, Matanzas and the Isle of Youth are under a Hurricane Watch.

What is the forecast for Tropical Storm Rafael?

The forecast cone for Tropical Storm Rafael.

According to the NHC, Tropical Storm Rafael will continue to move off to the north Monday and make a turn to the northwest later in the day. That motion is expected for the next few days. Rafael will be near or over Jamaica on Monday night and be near or over the Cayman Islands on Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Rafael is then expected to approach Cuba on Wednesday.