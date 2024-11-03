Search
Oklahoma City metro slammed by severe weather as tornadoes leave widespread damage, injuries

The National Weather Service office in Norman, Oklahoma, said that so far, forecasters believe at least seven tornadoes have been reported across the region, but that number may be as high as 12 or 13.

OKLAHOMA CITY – Powerful thunderstorms swept across portions of Oklahoma overnight, leaving behind widespread damage and injuries in the Oklahoma City metro after the National Weather Service said numerous tornadoes touched down.

Officials say at least five people have been injured in Oklahoma City, and major damage was reported in the Valley Brook area.

"We have several structures that have sustained damage, along with downed power lines, traffic lights and trees," the Oklahoma City Fire Department said. "Utilities have also been affected, and five individuals were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries."

A Tornado Warning was also issued for the University of Oklahoma’s Norman campus, with officials urging those on campus to seek shelter immediately.

The city of Choctaw was also hit hard by the extreme weather, with Mayor Chad Allcox taking to Facebook to say significant damage has been reported there, as well as the town of Harrah.

"This is the beginning of a few days of historical rain amounts and severe storms," Allcox said. "Please be careful traveling the roads around the metro and the City of Choctaw."

In addition to the tornadoes, powerful winds also tore down trees and power lines, with 80-mph wind gusts being reported near Checotah and Adair.

Power outages are also starting to spike in the region, with PowerOutage.us reporting nearly 100,000 outages.

In Broken Arrow, torrential rain that fell overnight led to reports of flooding.

Police said several roads were closed in the area due to debris.

