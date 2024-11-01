Florida surfer defies odds after near-fatal shark attack at same beach bitten 12 years prior

STUART, Fla. – The same beach, the same terror.

Cole Taschman vividly recalls the excruciating pain that followed a recent, near-fatal shark attack in Florida.

This wasn't his first encounter with a shark at this very spot. Twelve years ago, a smaller shark had inflicted a less severe bite. But this time, the attack was far more brutal.

While riding waves at Bathtub Beach in Stuart with two friends last Friday, a likely bull shark bit both his feet on the outskirts of a wave, nearly resulting in the loss of both limbs.

"It's nothing like Jaws," Taschman told FOX Weather after the shark's surgical steel-like teeth finely cut through his skin. "It just goes through your skin like a hot knife through butter. You really don't feel it at the moment."

Taschman underwent multiple surgeries to repair three severed tendons. His numerous lacerations required 93 stitches and 10 staples to close the wounds.

Despite the excruciating pain, he managed to alert his girlfriend, who was recording a video of the group surfing at the time.

"I got bit. I got bit!" Taschman could be heard screaming as he paddled himself to shore with his feet hovering in the air.

In a desperate bid to stem the bleeding, his friends improvised tourniquets from surfboard leashes, wrapping them tightly around his injured legs.

With Taschman's condition deteriorating, his friends quickly transported him to the hospital. As he drifted in and out of consciousness in the backseat, they desperately tried to keep him awake by pouring water on his face.

Time was of the essence, and doctors knew they had to act fast. They immediately ordered his transfer to Saint Mary's Medical Center, where a skilled shark bite specialist could provide the critical care he needed.

‘They’re scavengers’

Following the attack, Taschman emphasized the importance of understanding shark behavior.

Taschman said there are huge misconceptions about shark attacks, and they don't come back for a second bite.

"They're scavengers," he said. "Sharks are opportunistic eaters unless they're in a frenzy. I looked like a dying something on my board."

Ironically, this wasn't Taschman's first encounter with a shark. When Taschman was 16, he had been bitten by a four-foot blacktip reef shark pup at the same beach. The injury, which required 12 stitches, left a lasting impression.

"That was nothing compared to this," Taschman said. "It's like comparing a high school athlete to an Olympic athlete."

While Taschman's latest injury will require several months of rehabilitation, he remains hopeful. As an avid surfer and local fishing charter captain, he's committed to returning to the water as soon as possible – just not to the same beach that nearly took his life.

"I will be surfing again," he said. "I definitely will."

The community has rallied around Taschman, organizing fundraisers and offering support to help cover his medical expenses, including lost income due to his lack of insurance. A local surf shop is hosting various events, including fishing charter raffles and surfboard raffles.

Taschman's girlfriend has also established a GoFundMe to raise money for his recovery so he can continue to share his love of the ocean with others. Click here to find out more.