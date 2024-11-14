The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Future Sara to slam Central America with life-threatening flooding

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Tropical Depression Nineteen forecast to become Tropical Storm Sara

Tropical Depression Nineteen has formed in the Caribbean, and forecasters said it will likely continue to strengthen and become Tropical Storm Sara on Thursday.

The tropical depression is moving toward Central America, where it’s expected to bring life-threatening and potentially catastrophic flash flooding to parts of the region.

Decreasing confidence that a significant La Nina event will ever unfold over the Pacific

Climate experts are eagerly awaiting the declaration of a La Niña, but the global weather pattern may be weak or may not emerge at all, potentially impacting global weather patterns.

Since the early summer, the world has been stuck in the neutral status of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO). Sea surface temperatures across the central and eastern Pacific are known to influence global weather patterns.

In recent months, cooler-than-average waters have been detected by satellites over the central and eastern tropical Pacific but have not reached the threshold to declare a La Niña event to be underway.

Watch: North Carolina woman reunites owners with lost photos from Helene

In the weeks after the devastation left behind in western North Carolina from Hurricane Helene , a chance encounter between a woman and a photo of a dog has led to a community-wide effort to reunite families with memories washed away in the deadly floods .

Taylor Scheneker's Instagram page is called "Photos from Helene," where she posts photos she’s found along the debris field of the Swannanoa River in the hopes of reuniting them with their owner.

