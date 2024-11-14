Tropical Depression Nineteen to become Tropical Storm Sara, slam Central America with life-threatening impacts

MIAMI – A disturbance swirling over the Caribbean Sea has now been designated Tropical Depression Nineteen. Forecasters said the system will likely strengthen into Tropical Storm Sara later Thursday and bring life-threatening and potentially catastrophic flash flooding to portions of Central America.

The system was designated Potential Tropical Cyclone Nineteen on Wednesday afternoon, which allowed the National Hurricane Center (NHC) and other governments to issue tropical weather watches and warnings in anticipation of the system reaching tropical storm strength within 36 hours.

Some of those models show that the system, previously designated as Invest 99L on Tuesday, could continue to strengthen and become a hurricane. Tropical Storm Warnings and Hurricane Watches have been issued for parts of Honduras. Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for parts of Nicaragua.

What's the latest with Tropical Depression Nineteen?

This graphic shows the latest information on Tropical Depression Nineteen.

(FOX Weather)



Tropical Depression Nineteen is located in the Caribbean Sea about 280 miles east of Isla Guanaja in Honduras. Its peak winds are 35 mph, and it is slowly moving westward.

What's the forecast for Tropical Depression Nineteen?

This graphic shows the forecast track for Tropical Depression Nineteen.

(FOX Weather)



The NHC said Tropical Depression Nineteen will continue to move to the west on Thursday, taking it across the western Caribbean Sea. After that, the system is expected to stall and meander near the coast of Honduras on Friday and through the weekend.

This graphic shows the rain forecast in the Caribbean between Thursday, Nov. 14, and Tuesday, Nov. 19.

(FOX Weather)



Florida on alert as long-range forecasts indicate possible impacts from likely-Sara

Likely-Sara is forecast to meander around Central America through the weekend and into Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula into early next week as the steering currents remain light.

"High-pressure nudges in from the north and west over the weekend, and that more or less locks this thing down in the Caribbean into the early part of next week," FOX Weather Meteorologist Ian Oliver said. "There's nowhere to go off to the north because … that high pressure acts like a wall. So this thing is stuck there … that's why this (forecast) cone looks kind of funky at this point."

Meanwhile, the system can take advantage of the warm waters and low wind shear while it sits over water, though the storm may weaken some if it drifts over land.

The high pressure should begin to move around Tuesday or Wednesday next week, potentially unlocking the Gulf of Mexico. But where it sets up will ultimately determine the path of future-Sara.

This graphic shows the forecast uncertainty for Potential Tropical Cyclone Nineteen.

(FOX Weather)



The steering currents may push the system into Central America or allow likely-Sara to move north and track into the Gulf of Mexico sometime next week – and could eventually impact Florida.

"The fact that so many of the variety of computer forecast models are indicating a threat to Florida is concerning, but things can change," Norcross said. "As always, when a system is just developing, forecast errors are likely to be large."

In the meantime, the forecast cone will remain bottled up until the next day or two, when the fifth day of the forecast moves into next week.

"It won't be until (Thursday), (or) the day after, when we get this five-day cone up into the Gulf of Mexico that we'll start to see it have more of a shape that arcs off to the north and east," Oliver said.