Likely Tropical Storm Sara tracker: Live maps, spaghetti plots, forecast and more
These live maps from the FOX Forecast Center show the latest information on Invest 99L, which is expected to become Tropical Storm Sara in the coming days.
A disturbance in the Caribbean Sea known as Invest 99L is expected to eventually become Tropical Storm Sara later this week and track toward the Gulf of Mexico next week.
Where is Invest 99L?
(FOX Weather)
What do the spaghetti plots show for Invest 99L?
(FOX Weather)
(FOX Weather)
What is the forecast for Invest 99L?
(FOX Weather)