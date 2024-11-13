Search
Published

Likely Tropical Storm Sara tracker: Live maps, spaghetti plots, forecast and more

These live maps from the FOX Forecast Center show the latest information on Invest 99L, which is expected to become Tropical Storm Sara in the coming days.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
The odds of development for Invest 99L in the Caribbean Sea are continuing to increase and forecasters say the system remains on track to become Tropical Storm Sara by the weekend. 

A disturbance in the Caribbean Sea known as Invest 99L is expected to eventually become Tropical Storm Sara later this week and track toward the Gulf of Mexico next week.

These live maps from the FOX Forecast Center show the latest information about Invest 99L. You can also download the FOX Weather app to get alerts about this storm.

Where is Invest 99L?

The position of Invest 99L.
(FOX Weather)

 

What do the spaghetti plots show for Invest 99L?

The spaghetti plots for Invest 99L.
(FOX Weather)

 
The ensemble positions of low pressure for Invest 99L.
(FOX Weather)

 

What is the forecast for Invest 99L?

The intensity forecast for Invest 99L.
(FOX Weather)

 
