Tropical Storm Sara forms, has potential to unleash catastrophic impacts in Central America

MIAMI – A late-season tropical system swirling over the Caribbean Sea has become better organized and strengthened into Tropical Storm Sara on Thursday, and forecasters fear that the storm could unleash life-threatening and potentially catastrophic impacts in Central America, including flash flooding and mudslides.

The tropical storm had been designated Tropical Depression Nineteen earlier Thursday as the system inched closer to Central America.

Government officials in Honduras have been urging residents to prepare for the likely impacts of Tropical Storm Sara.

According to COPECO , residents living along the banks of rivers and in other low-lying areas have been told to take preventive measures. Precautions are also being taken for vessels in ports while work on land continues to secure roofs and clear drains and ditches to try and prevent urban flooding .

Travel to and from the region has also been impacted, with both American Airlines and United Airlines offering to waive some fees associated with changing flights.

Cruise lines are also telling passengers to watch for updates in case there are changes.

"Carnival Cruise Line’s Fleet Operations Center in Miami is actively monitoring the disturbance in the Caribbean," a spokesperson for Carnival Cruise Lines said in an email to FOX Weather. "Guests are encouraged to opt-in to text alerts when checking in for upcoming cruises and to monitor emails."

In addition, the spokesperson said it will "continue to monitor the storm and will factor in guidance from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the U.S. Coast Guard and local port authorities to provide timely updates as more information becomes available."

What's the latest with Tropical Storm Sara?

This graphic shows the latest information on Tropical Storm Sara.

Tropical Storm Sara is located more than 200 miles east of Honduras and has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

It's moving off to the west at about 12 mph.

What's the forecast for Tropical Storm Sara?

This graphic shows the forecast track for Tropical Storm Sara.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Tropical Storm Sara will continue to move to the west on Thursday, bringing the center of the late-season storm near the coast of eastern Honduras.

The system is then expected to slow down and meander near the northern coast of Honduras late Friday and through the weekend, and that could have devastating effects.

This graphic shows the rain forecast in the Caribbean through Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Forecasters said that feet of rain could fall in portions of Honduras through early next week as the system meanders over the area.

Rainfall totals of 10-20 inches, with locally higher amounts of 30 inches, are expected over northern Honduras.

"This rainfall will lead to widespread areas of life-threatening and potentially catastrophic flash flooding and mudslides, especially along and near the Sierra La Esperanza," the NHC warned.

Other parts of Honduras, as well as Belize, El Salvador, eastern Guatemala and western Nicaragua, could see 5-10 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts of 15 inches, through early next week.

"This will result in areas of flash flooding, perhaps significant, along with the potential of mudslides," the NHC continued.

Along the northern coast of Honduras, a storm surge of 1-3 feet is possible in areas of onshore winds, and the region should also expect large and destructive waves at the beach.

Tropical Storm Sara is the 18th named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.