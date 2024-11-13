New Jersey cranberry farmers struggle amid worst drought in over 20 years

CHATSWORTH, N.J. – Extreme drought conditions are wreaking havoc for many farmers in southeastern New Jersey. However, one of those farmers, Stephen V. Lee, IV, remains optimistic.

Lee is a sixth-generation cranberry farmer in Chatsworth, New Jersey, which is currently in the throes of the state’s worst drought conditions in more than two decades.

In fact, Lee spoke with FOX Weather on Wednesday from a reservoir that has been mostly empty for about a month and a half.

He said they received only about two-tenths of an inch of rain on Sunday. As dire as the situation is, Lee is undeterred.

"The moral of the story is that we continue to move forward and continue to farm and do what we do best," he said.

WHY DO WE CRANBERRY SAUCE ON THANKSGIVING?

Cranberries, like any crop, obviously require water to grow. However, the need for water – and lots of it – extends to the way it is harvested.

Cranberry bogs are filled with water, so the tiny red fruit can float to the top. Farmers then skim the surface to collect the fruit.

But when little to no water is available because of drought, will the cranberry harvest be all right?

For Lee, the situation is uncertain, particularly regarding next year’s crop. However, he is optimistic.

"It's going to rain at some point," he said. "All we can do is essentially pray for rain, which is kind of what we're doing, but it's not going to change how we do things. Cranberries didn't stop growing during COVID, and they're not going to stop growing during the drought either."

Aside from cranberries, however, Lee is concerned about the dangers the drought and low rainfall pose for the residents of New Jersey.

"I've never seen it this low before," Lee said. "And what's unfortunate is, if you go through the woods and the Jersey Pinelands and parts of New Jersey and New York, you'll go out in the woods, and it's extremely dry. It's dangerously, dangerously dry."

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

As the dry conditions create an environment conducive to wildfires, Lee, a member of the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, hopes that residents will protect themselves.