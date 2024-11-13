Storm Watches issued for North Carolina ahead of developing coastal low

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. – A cold front traveling across the country will help to enhance showers and thunderstorms across the mid-Atlantic during the second half of the workweek, but forecasters are watching for the development of an area of low pressure, which could cause significant coastal impacts.

Due to the threat of northerly winds gusting upwards of 55 mph and dangerous seas, the National Weather Service has issued a Storm Watch for much of coastal North Carolina, which will be in effect from Thursday evening until at least Friday.

Expected rainfall amounts for cities such as Raleigh and Greensboro are expected to be relatively modest, around an inch or two, but coastal communities could experience substantially more, which, in combination with higher seas, could lead to flooding.

"Mariners should prepare to remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions before conditions deteriorate," NWS meteorologists warned boaters in the Carolinas.

FOURTH HOME COLLAPSES INTO SURF ALONG NORTH CAROLINA'S OUTER BANKS THIS YEAR

Based on projections, coastal inundation levels of 2-4 feet could impact the Outer Banks, leading to overwash of Highway 12 and additional issues with erosion.

So far this year, four uninhabited homes have collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean, with several more on the verge of doing the same.

Frequently, during significant weather events, parts of beaches around Rodanthe and Buxton are closed due to hazardous debris.

Rough surf can dislodge pipes, wires and expose concrete, creating dangers for beachgoers and mariners.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation constantly monitors roadways along the Outer Banks and does occasionally close the main throughfare when conditions warrant.

WATCH: HURRICANE ERNESTO'S SWELL CAUSES NORTH CAROLINA HOUSE TO COLLAPSE INTO OCEAN

Only slow improvements are expected over the weekend as the storm system generally moves eastward over the Atlantic.

Astronomical king tides are expected to keep water levels elevated for an extended period due to the full Moon cycle.

King tides occur when the gravitational forces of the Moon cause extreme water levels and only occur during the full Moon or new Moon cycles.

An area of high pressure is expected to build over the region during the upcoming week, which will help to bring calmer and clearer conditions.