The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Likely Tropical Storm Sara has Florida monitoring storm's progress

Invest 99L remains on track to become Tropical Storm Sara

Invest 99L remains on track to develop into a tropical depression, and Florida residents are now keeping an eye on the system, which forecasters say will likely strengthen into Tropical Storm Sara.

The NHC is giving the system near-certain odds of developing within days. Computer forecast models show the system hanging out in the western Caribbean, which will take advantage of the warm waters and low wind shear.

The FOX Forecast Center said those conditions could allow future Sara to become a hurricane — possibly a strong one.

Bryan Norcross: Florida watching for Tropical Storm Sara

FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross said the atmospheric pattern over the Caribbean appears extremely conducive for likely-Sara to further organize and strengthen.

The consensus of the computer forecasts is that a storm will form near or offshore of the Honduras-Nicaragua border on Friday or over the weekend. There’s a good chance it will stall and become a hurricane by early next week. Then where does it go?

"The fact that so many of the variety of computer forecast models are indicating a threat to Florida is concerning, but things can change," Norcross said. "As always, when a system is just developing, forecast errors are likely to be large."

Tropicana Field repair costs could top $55 million after Hurricane Milton damage

The cost to repair damage caused by Hurricane Milton to Tropicana Field in Florida could reach $55 million, according to reports. Large sections of the fiberglass roof of the home of the Tampa Bay Rays were ripped apart when the hurricane’s 120 mph winds lashed the facility.

The St. Petersburg City Council has already voted to spend more than $6 million on storm-proofing Tropicana Field to prevent further damage from future storms. It remains unclear if the city is willing to spend millions on a stadium that is set for demolition in just a few years.

Watch: 200-year-old Pennsylvania bridge reemerges from lake during drought

A historic bridge built more than 200 years ago in southwestern Pennsylvania has been closed off to the public after officials said they cannot guarantee the structure’s stability.

The Great Crossings Bridge, originally constructed in honor of President George Washington, usually sits around 50 feet underwater in the Youghiogheny River Lake, but due to a significant drought, became exposed in the early fall.

