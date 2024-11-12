Watch: Dust storm envelops Central California cities Monday

TULARE, Calif. – A large dust storm hit Central California, limiting visibility and surprising residents on Monday.

A video from Tulare, California, shows the dust storm moving into the area, forming a large wall of dust before it overtakes a parking lot.

"What is going on in the Valley? They say a big dust storm is happening. Crazy!," Philip Herrera says in the video.

The National Weather Service office in the San Joaquin Valley issued a Dust Storm Advisory Monday afternoon for part of Tulare County, as well as two other Central California counties.

The video then cuts to when the dust has settled over the lot, shaking light poles and leaving everything shrouded in a dusty haze.

"We're in a dust storm!" Herrera said.

As the video continues, he pans the camera over to a road, where a car drives past as the area is filled with dust.

In the advisory, the NWS warned that the dust would reduce visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions.

The dust also affected areas in Fresno County, where the NWS issued a Dust Storm Warning.