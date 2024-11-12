200-year-old Pennsylvania bridge reemerges from lake during drought, closed over collapse fears

CONFLUENCE, Pa. - A historic bridge built more than 200 years ago in southwestern Pennsylvania has been closed off to the public after officials said they cannot guarantee the structure’s stability.

The Great Crossings Bridge, originally constructed in honor of President George Washington, usually sits around 50 feet underwater in the Youghiogheny River Lake, but due to a significant drought, became exposed in the early fall.

According to locals, the last time the stone bridge was above the waterline was in 2019.

The bridge, located about 70 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, has become a tourist attraction, drawing thousands of visitors.

"The district understands the enthusiasm surrounding this rare opportunity to view a piece of history that seldom emerges from the lake," said Col. Nicholas Melin, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Pittsburgh District. "However, the safety of our visitors is our top priority. Given the bridge’s uncertain structural integrity, we have made the decision to restrict access to the bridge."

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it does not maintain the bridge and therefore cannot guarantee its integrity.

Recent photos and videos from the lake show people walking on the exposed stone bridge and searching for artifacts revealed by the low water levels.

In addition to the structural concerns, experts caution that the cold-water temperatures pose a risk of hypothermia for anyone who accidentally enters the lake.

"Thousands of people have come to visit the bridge, and their response has been overwhelmingly positive," said Vince Klinkner, the supervisory natural resource manager at Youghiogheny River Lake. "Our primary concern is the well-being of the public, and we want to ensure visitors continue having a great experience when they visit the lake."

The amount of the bridge that has been exposed is not considered unprecedented by locals, as droughts in the 1950s and 1960s revealed even more of the historical structure.

According to the latest monitor, drought conditions range from moderate to severe across much of the southwestern portion of the Commonwealth.

Lower water levels on waterways such as the Allegheny, Youghiogheny and Ohio rivers have also led to underwater objects becoming visible and hazardous to boaters.

Engineers believe water levels will soon start to rebound along the Youghiogheny River Lake as more potent frontal boundaries bring increased moisture in late fall and winter.

Low water levels have reportedly also revealed parts of structures in the town of Somerfield, which was abandoned in the early 1940s due to a federal flood control program.