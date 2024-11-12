North Carolina man offers Thanksgiving feast of hope to 5,000 Helene survivors

MARGARETTSVILLE, N.C. – A North Carolina man is set to bring a taste of hope to thousands in one hurricane-ravaged town this Thanksgiving.

David Burke's ambitious plan is to host a feast for more than 5,000 people on Nov. 28 in a gesture of gratitude and resilience in the face of adversity. The event will mark exactly two months since Hurricane Helene unleashed its destructive force in the Southeast, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake.

The storm's impact was catastrophic. Homes were submerged in historic floodwaters, dozens of lives were tragically lost, and entire communities were shattered. Many residents lost everything they had worked for throughout their lives.

Burke, who lives nearly seven hours away in the rural town of Margarettsville, was deeply moved by his mountain neighbors' suffering. He said a profound sense of empathy and a divine calling compelled him to take action.

As he sat in church one Sunday morning, the words of the sermon resonated with him, inspiring him to organize a large-scale Thanksgiving feast to uplift the spirits of those affected by Helene's wrath.

"The first Sunday school lesson that I ever heard in 59 years of life was on community service," he said.

Burke, a seasoned cook with a passion for helping others, had a vision to make a difference. With a history of community service, including cooking for fundraisers and competing in barbecue contests, he knew he could leverage his skills to provide comfort and sustenance to those in need.

Reaching out to friends in his hometown, Burke quickly mobilized a team of nearly 200 volunteers. Their ambitious plan included cooking 100 turkeys and hams, along with all the classic Thanksgiving fixings, including dressing, potatoes, collard greens and cornbread.

But where to focus their efforts?

Picking a place to help

After watching a FOX News interview featuring the mayor of Newland, a small town struggling in the aftermath of Helene, Burke knew he had found their destination.

"They needed help," he recalled. "There's been a lot of damage, and they really didn't get the support they thought they should from the government."

Initially, Burke envisioned a modest operation, cooking about 1,000 meals. However, the response to his Operation Thanksgiving Blessings initiative was overwhelming.

"God himself helped put all this together," he told FOX Weather. "And helped me assemble a team of people to help manage this thing and get it done."

Burke said people from all walks of life have donated food, supplies and their time. On Thanksgiving Day, he and his dedicated team will gather in a makeshift kitchen with enough food to now serve a brigade, with their generosity extending beyond Newland.

Not just Helene victims

In a second act of kindness, Burke would travel 60 miles to feed 500 veterans an Eastern-style barbecue meal with coleslaw and Brunswick stew – another gesture of appreciation to honor his neighbors' service and sacrifice.

To ensure transparency and accountability, Burke said he is channeling all monetary and food donations through the Seaboard Lions Club, of which he is a member. Every penny will be used to support those affected by Helene.

Burke hopes that as the final plates are cleared this holiday and the last crumbs are swept away, the spirit of Thanksgiving will linger in western North Carolina as a testament to the power of human connection and the belief in the goodness of others.

"Our hope is to bring people together, take their minds off their troubles," he said, believing countless lives will be touched, revealing the power of God’s love.

"If we help find and save that one person," Burke said, "then all of this will be worth it."