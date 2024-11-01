North Carolina couple recount being swept away from home during Hurricane Helene

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. – As residents continue the painstaking process of trying to piece together their lives following Hurricane Helene, a couple from hard-hit western North Carolina is sharing their story of survival.

Howard and Lisa Ray lived in a home near the Cane River, north of Asheville, when, in late September, the storm system started dumping torrential rainfall.

"It was probably 9:30 that morning when we looked out, and the water was maybe three feet away. And then, like, in 15 minutes, we looked out again, and our porch was gone," Lisa told FOX Weather.

Minutes later, Lisa said the kitchen started filling with water, and a couch was one of the last pieces of furniture visible above the waterline.

After calling for help via a radio communication system, Lisa said their trailer broke into pieces, allowing the couple to float away while clinging to the couch.

"We floated for about 400 yards, and he told me to jump. And I jumped and wrapped my arm around the barbed wire fence," Lisa stated.

HELENE CAUSED AT LEAST $53 BILLION IN DAMAGE IN NORTH CAROLINA, GOVERNOR SAYS

Howard said help eventually arrived several hours later, but it would be days before he and his wife returned to their property to survey the damage and look for their missing dog.

"Two days later, she had come back to where we broke into the garage to get to our jeep. And there she was. I’ve never seen her smile until then," Lisa stated.

Ray’s home, along with many in the rural region of Pensacola, North Carolina, was a complete loss as feet of water streamed into rivers and tributaries.

The couple is temporarily staying in an Airbnb organized by their preacher until they decide on what to do next.

According to data from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, nearly every property impacted by floodwaters in North Carolina does not have an active flood insurance policy, which will make the recovery process even more extensive.

"Wherever God leads us is where we’ll go," Lisa told FOX Weather.

HELENE DEATH TOLL SURPASSES 100 IN NORTH CAROLINA

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported more than 100 people died in connection with the storm, with the majority of the victims from around Asheville and Buncombe County.

The state’s governor estimated damage totals at around $53 billion, making Helene the costliest natural disaster in North Carolina history.

"This storm left a trail of destruction in our beautiful mountains that we will not soon forget, but I know the people of Western North Carolina are determined to build back better than ever. These initial funds are a good start, but the staggering amount of damage shows we are very much on the front end of this recovery effort," Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement during the storm’s aftermath.