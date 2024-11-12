The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Caribbean disturbance could strengthen into Tropical Storm Sara

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Caribbean disturbance could develop into Tropical Storm Sara

A disturbance swirling over the central Caribbean Sea has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression by the end of the week. Some computer forecast models show that it could continue to strengthen and become Tropical Storm Sara.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said early Tuesday morning that a tropical wave over the central Caribbean is continuing to produce an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms, and environmental conditions appear conducive to additional development and strengthening.

Northeast faces renewed wildfire threat

The wildfire threat across the Northeast is increasing after brief rain earlier this week provided little relief to long-term drought conditions, and gusty winds could help wildfires rapidly spread if they were to ignite.

With ongoing fires in New Jersey , a shift in the winds on Tuesday could bring smoke back into the New York City metro area, creating hazy skies and a distinct smoky smell.

Watch: Millions of crabs swarm Australia's Christmas Island

A migration of millions of red crabs has begun at Christmas Island National Park in Australia. The migration happens every year after the first rain of the wet season, which usually happens in October or November.

Video from the national park shows the Christmas Island Red Crabs migrating toward the beach and ocean, where they will begin mating and spawning eggs.

