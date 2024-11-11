See it: Vehicle falls into North Carolina gorge after driver disregards I-40 closure following Helene

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. – A reckless driver narrowly escaped serious injury after ignoring road closure signs and barriers on a damaged section of Interstate 40 in North Carolina.

The incident occurred nearly two months after Hurricane Helene caused significant damage to the roadway.

On Saturday, the Junaluska Fire Department took to social media to warn drivers about the dangers of disregarding road closures. They highlighted a recent rescue operation where a vehicle plunged 100 feet down an embankment after the driver ignored the barriers.

"We want to remind Haywood County travelers that the large orange and white ‘road closed’ signage and concrete barriers are there for a reason, and one of those reasons isn’t to drive around them," firefighters said.

Local and state emergency services responded to the scene, and firefighters safely performed a complex rope rescue to extract the lone driver found injured, authorities said.

North Carolina suffered a significant loss of life due to Helene, with the state's Department of Health and Human Services reporting 102 fatalities. Buncombe County, home to Asheville, Swannanoa and Black Mountain, was particularly hard-hit, accounting for 43 of the reported deaths.

The storm's heavy rainfall led to widespread flooding, devastating countless homes and businesses across western North Carolina.

As recovery efforts continue, many residents are still grappling with the aftermath of the storm, facing the daunting task of rebuilding their lives and communities.