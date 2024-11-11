Teen dies after being swept away at Florida beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – Local police in Boynton Beach, Florida, confirm that a teen was swept away by a strong current Sunday morning and was later pronounced dead that afternoon.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office reported that it responded to a call about a missing swimmer just before 7:30 a.m. Authorities said he was swimming with his family.

That's after an increased rip-current warning for most of Florida over the weekend, in part due to the swells caused by former Tropical Storm Rafael.

There's no word on whether red flags were posted at the beach at the time of the incident.

WHAT DO DIFFERENT FLAGS AT THE BEACH MEAN?

The National Weather Service office in Miami, which is responsible for Boynton Beach, had issued a high rip-current statement for this past weekend.

The NWS says the rip-current risk will remain through Monday evening along Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX WEATHER APP