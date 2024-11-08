Search
Texas, Florida forecast to see life-threatening rip current threat from Hurricane Rafael

While Hurricane Rafael isn't forecast to hit the U.S. in the intermediate future, the storm is forecast to bring life-threatening rip currents for parts of Florida, Alabama and Texas over the weekend.

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
Do you know what to do if you find yourself caught in a rip current while swimming? Swim instructor and owner of Swim With Gills Christina Gillin-Theiss joined FOX Weather from Jupiter Island, Florida, to explain how you can stay safe and survive if you’re struggling in the water. 04:33

How to survive a rip current

While it is not expected to directly impact the U.S., Hurricane Rafael is causing life-threatening rip current conditions across parts of Florida, Alabama, and Texas on Friday and into the weekend.

A High Rip Current Warning was issued by the National Weather Service covering the Florida panhandle down to the Fort Myers area, as well as parts of the southeast Texas coast.

FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross said that Rafael somewhat unexpectedly intensified, however, it's not expected to hit the U.S. Here's a look at Rafael's latest track.

AMERICA'S MOST DANGEROUS BEACHES

High Rip Current Warnings for parts of Florida and Texas caused by Hurricane Rafael
(FOX Weather)

 

Gulf Coast beachgoers beware this weekend

According to the NWS, areas with high rip current risks are dangerous for all levels of swimmers, and people should stay out of the water.

High waves from Rafael lashed Key West, Florida, earlier this week.

A moderate rip current threat has also been issued for the east coast of Florida and the area around South Padre Island in Texas.

WHAT DO DIFFERENT FLAGS AT THE BEACH MEAN?

A video shows waves starting to crash on the Southernmost Point in the Continental U.S. marker in Key West, Florida, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. 00:15

Watch: Waves from Hurricane Rafael begin lashing Key West

The FOX Forecast Center predicts wave heights of six to nine feet off the Louisiana coast Friday morning.

Waves of six to nine feet expected just off the coast of southeast Texas.
(FOX Weather)

 
