Northeast faces renewed fire weather threat Tuesday as winds increase

NEW YORK – The wildfire threat across the Northeast is rising once again as winds increase behind a cold front that swept through the region Monday.

The front did bring rain initially, but amounts were generally below a half-inch and did little to soak the parched region.

The combination of strong winds, which could gust up to 35 mph, and increasingly dry air coming down from Canada will set the stage for rapid fire spread, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Five states – New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts – currently have Fire Weather Warnings in place. More than 30 million people live in the warned area.

A look at the fire weather alerts issued in the Northeast through Tuesday.

The increased winds are the last thing firefighters who are battling the 5,000-plus-acre Jennings Creek Fire need. So far, the fire is 10% contained.

A look at the active wildfires in the Northeast along with the latest statistics on each fire.

As of now, no structures or infrastructure are in danger, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday afternoon. However, nearly 300 first responders are actively working to extinguish the wildfire.

Smoke from the blaze may once again move toward New York City. However, the latest smoke brings less smoke into the city Tuesday, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

The threat of wildfires will continue into Wednesday as northeast winds bring in a very dry airmass. Relative humidity will drop even more compared to Tuesday, with minimum values as low as 20%. Some good news is that the winds will not be quite as strong during the afternoon hours, with gusts of 20-25 mph likely.