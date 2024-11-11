Disney Cruise Line ship aids Coast Guard in rescuing 4 from sinking catamaran

BERMUDA – A Disney Cruise Line ship became an unlikely hero after saving the lives of four people stranded on a sinking boat off the coast of Bermuda.

A cruise line spokesperson told FOX Weather that while on its transatlantic sailing from Eemshaven, Netherlands, to its new home in Port Canaveral, Florida, the Disney Treasure responded to a call about a vessel in distress on Sunday.

The boaters aboard the 50-foot catamaran named Serenity alerted the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City in North Carolina to their location about 265 miles off the coast of Bermuda as their vessel was taking on water.

The Coast Guard coordinated a rescue operation with the Disney Crusie Line ship Treasure, the nearest vessel to the stricken catamaran.

The Treasure dispatched a lifeboat to the scene, and its crew successfully rescued all the passengers aboard the Serenity.

"We are pleased that the Disney Treasure was able to provide aid to the boat passengers in peril," Treasure Capt. Marco Nogara said. "Our crew members worked together on the rescue, skillfully demonstrating their training and commitment to safety."