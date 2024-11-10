The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Deadly Northeast wildfires to get soaked by much-needed rain

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, and the 249th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps. Wrap up your weekend with everything you need to know about this week's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Deadly wildfire in New York City tri-state area triggers unhealthy air quality readings

Wildfires continue to rage across portions of the Northeast, with at least one fatality reported along the border of New York and New Jersey as crews continue their work to extinguish the flames. New York State Police said an 18-year-old New York State Parks employee was killed while battling a forest fire burning near the New York-New Jersey state line.

Air quality alerts remain in effect for the New York City area, as well as for Orange and Putnam counties in New York state. Millions from Connecticut to Massachusetts are also under Fire Weather Warnings due to the increased risk of weather conditions conducive for wildfires.

Drought-stricken Northeast to receive much-needed rain ending record-long dry streaks

Good news is on the way for the drought-stricken Northeast as the most widespread rain since late September will fall across the region from late Sunday into early Monday. A cold front sweeping across the eastern U.S. to end the weekend will provide the much-needed rainfall.

A batch of light to moderate rain will move in from the west by Sunday evening, continue through the night, and then taper off Monday morning. Rainfall amounts of up to a half-inch will be plenty to wet the soils and temporarily end the fire threat, but it won't be enough to end the drought.

Through Saturday, Philadelphia had gone 42 consecutive days without measurable rain, smashing its longest dry streak on record of 29 days set in 1874. The city's dry streak will finally end Sunday night. Earlier Sunday, Atlanta saw measurable rain for the first time in 41 days after tying its driest October on record with only a trace of rain, though its all-time dry streak of 43 days from 2016 remains safe.

FOX Weather's future radar and clouds for Sunday evening, Nov. 10, 2024.

Strong earthquakes off Cuba’s coast felt in Florida

Residents in Florida reported feeling the ground move after two powerful earthquakes struck off the coast of Cuba late Sunday morning, prompting brief fears that a tsunami could impact areas closest to the epicenter in the Caribbean. The first earthquake was a magnitude 5.9, while the second and stronger one was a magnitude 6.8.

According to reports on the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) website, people in Florida from Miami through Hollywood and Boca Raton, and even as far north as Orlando, reported feeling the ground shake. However, the City of Miami posted a statement to Facebook saying the effects of the earthquake were not reported in Florida, despite those reports on the USGS website.

Hurricane HQ: Rafael becomes post-tropical cyclone in Gulf of Mexico as Invest 98L fades near Bahamas

With only a few weeks left of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters are left tracking only the remnants of both Rafael in the Gulf of Mexico and Invest 98L near the Bahamas. FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross said he believed Sunday would be the last day with systems in the Gulf of Mexico or near Florida this hurricane season.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Basin.

Geomagnetic Storm Warning issued for Sunday night

Forecasters at NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) issued a "moderate" Geomagnetic Storm Warning for Sunday night as another burst of energy from the Sun blasts toward Earth. The SWPC said the Northern Lights could be visible across the northern U.S. from parts of northern New York state through portions of Idaho.

Another meteor shower peaks Monday night

After the Southern Taurids peaked last week, the Northern Taurids will reach their peak on Monday night. These two meteor showers will overlap in the night sky until December. According to NASA, the Taurids meteor showers are known for the fireballs they produce. Next week, the Leonids meteor shower will reach its peak.

Watch this: How to combat Seasonal Affective Disorder as winter nears

As the days get shorter and the weather turns colder with the approach of winter, millions of Americans will feel the effects of Seasonal Affective Disorder. Dr. Raé N. Lundy, a licensed clinical psychologist, gives tips for combating it as the seasons change.

