Hundreds of pets, farm animals saved from Mountain Fire in California

VENTURA, Calif. – In just a few days, over 400 animals were brought to Ventura County Animal Services to keep them safe from the raging Mountain Fire in Southern California.

The Mountain Fire began Wednesday morning and, as of Saturday, has burned more than 20,000 acres and destroyed more than 130 homes in Ventura County, according to CALFire.

As the fire burned and evacuation orders were issued, many residents worked to protect their family members – including those with fur and feathers.

As of Friday night, more than 40 dogs, 35 cats, 8 rabbits and 4 sheep are among those rescued from the blaze, with a few being strays waiting to be reunited with their owners.

A video shared by Ventura County Animal Services shows some of the strays who came from areas where the Mountain Fire was burning.

However, the majority of animals being kept safe with VCAS are livestock. VCAS Public Information Officer Randy Friedman said this is largely due to the Mountain Fire affecting rural areas with farmland.

"Most people don't have a place to go if they have to evacuate, and we kind of become that destination," he said. "So, I think most of this is just them needing help, and we're here to help — we're public servants and we care, and we want them to have a safe place."

From Tuesday to Thursday, some of the livestock brought to VCAS for safekeeping included more than 150 horses, along with dozens of ducks, chickens, alpacas, pigs and emus.

Friedman said most people will bring their animals to VCAS, while others will require the VCAS emergency volunteer rescue team to pick up the animals in the event of a declared emergency and then bring them to their shelter at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

During the time of year when Santa Ana wind events occur, such as the one that occurred this week, VCAS has teams in place that are ready to activate. However, the wind event that fueled the Mountain Fire was particularly challenging due to the speed of the fire, according to Friedman.

"It really was kind of like a knife that really just cut right through our county, all the way from Moorpark through Camarillo," he said. "It was just very, very fast, lots of heavy winds, and within a very short time, it was upon us."

Once the evacuation orders are lifted, the animals that are being kept at VCAS shelters will be reclaimed. Friedman noted that VCAS keeps the animals safe free of charge, given the emergency situation.