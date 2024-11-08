Search
Heartbreaking images show California wildfires destroying homes leaving nothing but ashes

The Mountain Fire in California is now 7% contained, according to CAL Fire. They added that there were six injuries due to the fire.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
FOX News reporter William La Jeunesse joined FOX Weather's Stephen Morgan and Marissa Torres after he spoke with people impacted by the fast-moving Mountain Fire.  04:56

Firefighters make progress containing the Mountain Fire in Ventura County, California

FOX News reporter William La Jeunesse joined FOX Weather's Stephen Morgan and Marissa Torres after he spoke with people impacted by the fast-moving Mountain Fire. 

Ventura, Calif. – Over the past two days, the Mountain Fire in southern California's Ventura County has burned more than 20,000 acres and destroyed dozens of homes.

Photos and videos of the Mountain Fire show hills ablaze and encircled in smoke, as firefighters try to extinguish the flames and keep them from spreading.

The Mountain Fire burns near South Mountain Road in Fillmore, CA., Thursday, November 7, 2024.

(Hans Gutknecht / MediaNews Group / Los Angeles Daily News / Getty Images)

As firefighters fought on the ground, aircraft were used to extinguish the flames from the air. 

The video below shows a helitanker dropping fire retardant over Camarillo, California, at around 9:22 p.m. on Wednesday, as officials worked around the clock to contain the blaze.

Camarillo, California, residents are reeling from the devastation of the Mountain Fire. 01:42

Watch: Helitankers fight Mountain Fire as blaze consumes over 20,000 acres in hours

Camarillo, California, residents are reeling from the devastation of the Mountain Fire.

CAL Fire said 14 helicopters were assigned to contain the blaze, with a number of firefighting air tankers from throughout the state of California assisting.

A firefighter attempts to control the blaze burning a house as the Santa Ana wind-fed Mountain fire scorches acres, in Camarillo, California, on November 6, 2024.

(ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP / Getty Images)

They added that more than 2,400 personnel were working to control the Mountain Fire, including inmate firefighters with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Fenner Canyon Conservation Camp.

Inmate firefighters with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) Fenner Canyon Conservation Camp walk on a trail while battling the Mountain Fire in Moorpark, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024.

(Stephen Lam / San Francisco Chronicle / Getty Images)

As of Friday morning, more than 130 homes were destroyed and over 80 structures had significant damage, according to the Venturay County Fire Department.

A house is engulfed in the flames of the Mountain Fire as the wildfire scorches acres in Camarillo Heights, Camarillo, California, on November 6, 2024.

(ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP / Getty Images)

The extent of damage could even be seen from space, as shown in the satellite imagery below from a NOAA satellite.

The Mountain Fire in Ventura County, California, has burned nearly 20,000 acres in one day. The fire was caught on the NOAA GOES West satellite Wednesday.  00:05

Monstrous Mountain Fire seen burning from NOAA satellite

The Mountain Fire in Ventura County, California, has burned nearly 20,000 acres in one day. The fire was caught on the NOAA GOES West satellite Wednesday. 

The fire began amid a Santa Ana wind event, in which gusts reaching 50-70 mph created hazardous conditions for a fast-spreading fire. 

The looped video below shows palm trees swaying in the wind as smoke from the Mountain Fire billows in the background.

Dark smoke can be seen from the Mountain Fire in Camarillo, California on Nov. 6, 2024.

(Richard Lopez / FOX Weather)

As of Friday, officials and residents are returning to sites destroyed by the flames.

Firefighters amid charred remains of a home burned by the Mountain Fire in California.

(California Governor's Office / FOX Weather)

One of whom was Brandon Francis, whose grandmother's house in Camarillo burned in the Mountain Fire. In the photo below, he salvages what he can from the burned remains.

Brandon Francis salvages through his grandmothers house after it burned to the ground from the Mountain Fire in Camarillo.

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times / Getty Images)

The Mountain Fire is now 7% contained, and the cause is under investigation, according to CAL Fire. They added that there are six injuries.

