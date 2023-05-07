The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Stormy weather pattern continues across central US

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, May 8, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Severe weather expected to start the workweek

The threat of severe weather shifts to the mid-Mississippi and Ohio valleys to start the workweek.

Parts of Illinois, Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Kentucky and Indiana could see severe weather Monday, including a threat of damaging winds and hail.

A separate area of severe storms is also possible across the southern Plains, including portions of Texas.

The severe weather threat on Monday, May 8, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Things to know

Taste of summer for 40 states

As we say goodbye to the "Omega block," a different weather pattern will bring the chance for summerlike warmth and storms this week.

The FOX Forecast Center said 40 states could see daily showers and thunderstorms that will typically form during the peak heating of the day and diminish after sunset throughout the week.

The rain outlook for this week.

(FOX Weather)



Bonus reads

Before you go, here are a couple of stories we think you might enjoy.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

You can share your weather pictures and videos with us anytime, anywhere, in our America's Weather Watchers community on Facebook, email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.