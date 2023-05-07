Severe storms with large hail, hurricane-force wind gusts threaten 74 million in Midwest, Plains on Sunday

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking the threat of severe thunderstorms capable of producing large hail, hurricane-force wind gusts and tornadoes across portions of the Midwest on Sunday, with parts of the central and southern Plains also facing the risk of severe weather.

The FOX Forecast Center also expects a severe weather threat to continue through at least the first part of the workweek.

Midwest, Plains at risk of severe weather Sunday

The severe weather risk in the Midwest on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Severe thunderstorms are possible from portions of the central and southern Plains through the mid-Missouri, Ohio and Tennessee valleys. However, areas with the greatest risk of severe weather on Sunday include parts of eastern Nebraska and extreme northeastern Kansas through northern Missouri, most of Iowa and into far western Illinois.

Anyone living from Lincoln, Nebraska, through Des Moines and Davenport in Iowa should have the free FOX Weather app handy and notifications enabled if any severe weather warnings are issued.

Large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes possible Sunday

Large hail (2 inches in diameter or greater) will be possible in any storms that develop from the Plains to portions of the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley on Sunday.

However, there’s a greater risk of seeing large hail across portions of eastern Nebraska, including Lincoln and Omaha, and most of central Iowa.

Cities in Iowa at risk include Ames, Des Moines, Leon, Waterloo and Cedar Rapids.

Hurricane-force wind gusts are also possible with any of the severe thunderstorms that develop in the Midwest on Sunday.

Areas with the potential of seeing wind gusts higher than 75 mph are in northeastern Kansas, including Seneca; southeastern Nebraska, including Beatrice and Nebraska City; northern Missouri, including St. Joseph and Bethany; and St. Charles in Iowa.

Tornadoes are also possible on Sunday.

The tornado threat stretches from eastern Nebraska and extreme northeastern Kansas through northern Missouri and most of Iowa.

Southern Plains severe weather threat

Severe thunderstorms will also be possible in the southern Plains on Sunday, with the main threats being storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and large hail.

The threat of damaging wind gusts stretches from Oklahoma City to the Texas-Mexico border, but the areas where the risk is highest include far southwestern Oklahoma and northwestern Texas.

Abilene, Wichita Falls and Fort Worth in Texas are all at risk of seeing damaging winds.

The same areas at risk of damaging winds will also face the risk of large hail.

The highest risk of large hail exists in far southwestern Oklahoma and northwestern Texas.

More severe weather expected at the start of the workweek

The severe weather threat will continue as we begin the new workweek.

Severe thunderstorms are possible Monday from the Ozarks in Missouri into the mid-Mississippi and lower Ohio valleys.

The severe weather threat on Monday, May 8, 2023.

Isolated severe thunderstorms are also possible in portions of the southern Plains, the southern Appalachians and other parts of the Ohio Valley.

The main threats from these thunderstorms will be damaging wind gusts and large hail.

The severe weather threat on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

On Tuesday, there will be another risk of severe thunderstorms in the Plains, including parts of southern Kansas, northern and western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle.

The severe weather risks with those storms include damaging winds and large hail.