Homes damaged, trailers overturned as supercell pummels Iowa with wind-driven hail

GRINNELL, Iowa – Severe storms tore across the Midwest on Sunday and caused significant wind and hail damage in parts of central Iowa.

Aaron Rigsby, of Live Storms Media, captured video of a supercell thunderstorm pummeling the city of Grinnell with large hail, which he estimated was the size of baseballs and softballs, slamming onto the pavement and grass.

Strong winds associated with the severe storm drove the hailstones toward houses and other structures, severely damaging siding and breaking windows on multiple homes in Grinnell.

'BAM! BAM! BAM!: GOLF BALL-SIZED HAIL CRASHES THROUGH FLORIDA HOME

next Image 1 of 6

prev next Image 2 of 6

prev next Image 3 of 6

prev next Image 4 of 6

prev next Image 5 of 6

prev Image 6 of 6

Additional photos show trailers and other farm equipment that had been overturned and tossed across a local road by the supercell's powerful winds.

Rigsby estimated the wind gusts were upward of 70 to 80 mph when he captured the scenes from Grinnell.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Another video captured some 100 miles to the southeast in Danville showed an enormous supercell moving into southeastern Iowa Sunday evening.

Storm chaser James Houghton described the thunderstorm as the "massive mothership" when he shared the footage on Twitter, noting the storm was packing 70-plus-mph winds.

ST. LOUIS, INDIANAPOLIS AMONG 47 MILLION AMERICANS AT RISK OF SEEING SEVERE WEATHER ON MONDAY

In terms of severe weather reports, Sunday was the fifth-most-active day of 2023 so far, with more than 280 combined reports of large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes across a dozen states from the Plains to the Southeast.

The threat of severe storms will continue across the central and southern U.S. for much of this week.