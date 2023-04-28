Search
Extreme Weather
Published

‘Bam! Bam! Bam!’: Golf ball-sized hail crashes through Florida home

For many residents, hail-producing thunderstorms wreaked havoc on homes throughout the Sunshine State Wednesday.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
‘I thought I was going to get blown away’: FL resident sees home destroyed by storm

Florida resident Michael Rust said in his 40 years living in the Melbourne area, he has never witnessed hail of the magnitude seen during Wednesday's storms.

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Michael Rust and his brother were sitting on the porch when the hail came down, causing the roof to cave.

"Hail is just coming down. Bam! Bam! Bam!," described Rust of the severe weather event Wednesday. "I thought I was going to get blown away."

For Rust and many residents in Florida, hail-producing thunderstorms wreaked havoc on homes throughout the Sunshine State.

  Hail damage.
    Image 1 of 4

    For many residents, hail-producing thunderstorms wreaked havoc on homes throughout the Sunshine State Wednesday. (Michael Rust)

  Hail damage.
    Image 2 of 4

    For many residents, hail-producing thunderstorms wreaked havoc on homes throughout the Sunshine State Wednesday. (Michael Rust)

  Hail damage.
    Image 3 of 4

    For many residents, hail-producing thunderstorms wreaked havoc on homes throughout the Sunshine State Wednesday. (Michael Rust)

  Hail damage.
    Image 4 of 4

    For many residents, hail-producing thunderstorms wreaked havoc on homes throughout the Sunshine State Wednesday. (Michael Rust)

Photos and videos captured teh sights and sounds of hail as large as golf balls battering cars and covering yards in a layer of icy white pellets.

Images of Rust’s home after the storm show shattered windows, fallen fences and a collapsed roof.

"In my 40 years in Florida, I have never seen any hail, anything like this at all in my life," Rust said.

He expressed concern about his ability to cover the cost of repairs as he does not have insurance. He noted that his neighbors, however, have come out to try to support him.

