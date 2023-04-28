‘Bam! Bam! Bam!’: Golf ball-sized hail crashes through Florida home

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Michael Rust and his brother were sitting on the porch when the hail came down, causing the roof to cave.

"Hail is just coming down. Bam! Bam! Bam!," described Rust of the severe weather event Wednesday. "I thought I was going to get blown away."

For Rust and many residents in Florida, hail-producing thunderstorms wreaked havoc on homes throughout the Sunshine State.

Photos and videos captured teh sights and sounds of hail as large as golf balls battering cars and covering yards in a layer of icy white pellets.

Images of Rust’s home after the storm show shattered windows, fallen fences and a collapsed roof.

"In my 40 years in Florida, I have never seen any hail, anything like this at all in my life," Rust said.

He expressed concern about his ability to cover the cost of repairs as he does not have insurance. He noted that his neighbors, however, have come out to try to support him.