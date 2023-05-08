Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

1 killed after tree falls on vehicle during storm in Texas

According to authorities, the tree fell on the vehicle after a storm moved through the region.

By Ronnie Marley Source FOX 26 Houston
Tornado-warned storm reduces visibility while moving through Orange, Texas on Monday afternoon.  02:23

Tornado-warned storm moves through Orange, Texas

Tornado-warned storm reduces visibility while moving through Orange, Texas on Monday afternoon. 

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County police are on the scene after a tree fell on top of a vehicle, killing one person. 

According to authorities, the tree fell on the vehicle at East Cypresswood and Whitewood. 

Authorities said this occurred while a storm was blowing through the area. 

Severe weather moved across southeast Texas Monday evening, prompting tornado warnings for the Beaumont area. 

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Storms are expected in South Texas again on Tuesday.

Severe storms are possible in Kansas and parts of Oklahoma and Texas on Tuesday. The main threats from these thunderstorms will be large hail and damaging winds. 01:33

Severe storms to threaten Plains on Tuesday

Severe storms are possible in Kansas and parts of Oklahoma and Texas on Tuesday. The main threats from these thunderstorms will be large hail and damaging winds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Tags
Loading.