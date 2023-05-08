1 killed after tree falls on vehicle during storm in Texas

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County police are on the scene after a tree fell on top of a vehicle, killing one person.

According to authorities, the tree fell on the vehicle at East Cypresswood and Whitewood.

Authorities said this occurred while a storm was blowing through the area.

Severe weather moved across southeast Texas Monday evening, prompting tornado warnings for the Beaumont area.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Storms are expected in South Texas again on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.