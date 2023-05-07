Drone video shows damage from apparent tornado, large hail in Trenton, Missouri

TRENTON, Mo. – Severe thunderstorms tore across Missouri on Saturday, including the community of Trenton, where an apparent tornado touched down and damaged a church and several homes.

In addition to the possible twister, large hail was also reported that damaged the siding of buildings and injured cattle.

More severe storms capable of large hail, damaging wind gusts and tornadoes are possible again in the area on Sunday. However, the greatest risk lies to the north in Iowa.

Several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Tornado Warnings were issued by the National Weather Service in Kansas City Saturday night. The NWS issued a Tornado Warning for communities including Trenton, which lasted until after 8 p.m. CDT.

The NWS received several reports of damage, including steel siding that had been dented by the large hail and roofs that had been torn off buildings.

According to storm reports, quarter- to baseball-sized hail was reported in the Trenton area when the severe weather moved through.

Drone video recorded above Trenton showed a trail of destruction after the storms. The footage showed several roofs that the strong winds and hail had damaged, and debris is seen scattered across the landscape.

Other video recorded after the storms showed a church that had been severely damaged by the apparent tornado.

In addition, storm chasers in the area recorded video of what appeared to be a tornado touching down in Trenton. However, the NWS would need to investigate and survey the storm damage to confirm whether a tornado was responsible for all the damage in the area.

While there were reports of some cattle being injured during the severe weather, there are so far no reports of any injuries to humans.