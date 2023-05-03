The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather returns to South

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, May 4, 2023. Happy National Weather Observers Day! Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Severe storms once again threaten South

After a break from the severe storms that seemed to have plagued the southern U.S. much of the spring, the threat of tornadoes, hail and damaging winds has returned this week. The highest risk of severe thunderstorms Thursday stretches from southern Kansas through central Oklahoma and across Central Texas.

The severe weather outlook for May 4, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



‘Omega block’ finally breaking down

The "Omega block" that has kept the eastern and western U.S. damp and cool this week appears to be breaking down. This will eventually allow for a more active weather pattern across the country. In the meantime, the wet weather will remain across the Northeast on Thursday before drier weather arrives for some by Friday. The stagnant upper-air pattern gets its name from a resemblance to the Greek letter Ω on a weather map.

The forecast for the Northeast on May 4, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



