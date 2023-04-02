Severe storms eye North Texas, including Dallas, with strong tornadoes, huge hail, destructive winds on Sunday

DALLAS – The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex is in the bull's-eye of a severe thunderstorm threat on Sunday that could bring several tornadoes, very large hail and destructive winds to North Texas and other parts of the southern Plains.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Flood Warnings are indicated in green.

As a warm front moves north and a dryline slides east across Texas, moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will overlap with these two features and trigger the development of severe storms, particularly from Sunday afternoon into the late-evening hours.

While the overall risk of severe weather stretches from Central and North Texas into southern Oklahoma, southern Arkansas, northern and central Louisiana and west-central Mississippi, the highest threat is focused across North Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

The severe storm threat on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

The greatest concerns for North Texas are the potential for several tornadoes, hail larger than 2 inches in diameter and wind gusts of 75 mph or higher. Some tornadoes could be EF-2 or stronger on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

Damaging wind gusts, hail and a few tornadoes are also possible across other parts of the southern Plains, with the threat continuing overnight as it shifts into the Ark-La-Miss region.

Isolated severe storms possible Monday

On Monday afternoon and evening, areas of isolated to widely scattered strong thunderstorms posing some risk of severe weather are possible across parts of the southern Plains, mid-Mississippi Valley and central Gulf Coast states.

Large hail and damaging wind gusts are the main threats in those regions.