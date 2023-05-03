King’s coronation: Splash and dash showers could rank supreme in first ceremony in 70 years

LONDON – Britain and the world are gearing up for an event that hasn’t taken place in 70 years - the crowning of a king and queen who will lead the constitutional monarchy for potentially decades to come.

The official coronation is set to take place Saturday, May 6, in Westminster Abbey at 11 a.m. British Standard Time, which is 6 a.m. on the U.S. East Coast.

The coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, has been highly anticipated for years but became a reality after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

Elizabeth II was the longest-reigning monarch in British history, spending 65 years on the throne.

Law enforcement agencies have ramped up in anticipation of the event, but the United Kingdom’s national weather service is also gearing up for a task that hasn't taken place since 1953 – producing a coronation forecast.

"On Saturday, we will see showers developing from late morning in some central, eastern and northern areas, but also with some sunny spells through the day. At this stage, it looks like London could avoid the showers in the morning before some develop through the afternoon. Heavier rain is expected to move into the southwest of the UK, and heavy showers are likely for parts of Northern Ireland. Winds will remain light away from the far north, where gusty winds will begin to ease. Highs of 20 °C are possible in London in any sunshine, with mid to high teens possible elsewhere," explained Steven Keates, a deputy chief forecaster at Met Office.

The Met Office in the United Kingdom is very similar to the National Weather Service in the United States and provides forecasts and alerts to the public, government agencies and other climate-related enterprises.

The UK is surrounded by water and therefore is dominated by a moist maritime environment. The climate tends to remain mild, with temperatures that rarely reach the freezing point or get above 85 degrees Fahrenheit during the summer.

Due to steady moisture, showers and occasional thunderstorms are practical any time of the year, with the rainiest weather occurring during the fall.

Light rainfall with little sun has been a feature coronation watchers have to contend with for over a century, according to data from the Met Office.

The last event featuring Elizabeth II saw temperatures of just around 53 degrees Fahrenheit with light rain on June 2, 1953.

The coronation of George V on June 22, 1911, was the warmest of any of the events held in the 1900s - temperatures reached around 63 degrees Fahrenheit with only a few scattered showers.

The coronation of Charles III and Camilla is expected to be a historic moment, with millions worldwide watching the crowning of the new king and queen.