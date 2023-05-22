The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Memorial Day weekend forecast looks soggy for Southeast

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Monitoring the Southeast coast for tropical development

The FOX Forecast Center is monitoring an area off the Eastern Seaboard that could lead to a tropical disturbance developing over the western Atlantic, spelling trouble for those with Memorial Day weekend plans along the Southeast coast.

The setup for a possible tropical disturbance off the Southeast coast later this week or over the Memorial Day weekend.

(FOX Weather)



No matter whether tropical development occurs, some Florida communities are in store for several inches of rainfall over the next few days as a cold front stalls near the state.

A low-pressure system is then expected to develop along that stalled cold front and curve westward into the Carolinas over the Memorial Day weekend. As a result, periods of heavy rain, rough surf and gusty winds are likely along parts of the Southeast coast, dampening some holiday weekend beach plans.

Regardless of tropical development, a period of heavy rain, rough surf and gusty winds will impact coastal regions of the Southeast later this week and into the Memorial Day weekend.

(FOX Weather)



Things to know

Severe storms target Texas on Tuesday

The southern Plains will once again have the chance for severe storms on Tuesday. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threats across portions of western and west-central Texas during the afternoon and evening.

The severe storm threat on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Shark spotted off Cape Cod ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Whale watchers were in for quite the surprise as they watched a 12-foot great white shark devouring its next meal just feet from their boat.

"The entire event only lasted around 7 minutes from when we first saw the shark quickly break the surface of the water, in what we think was the initial strike, to when the seal was consumed," the whale-watching group said.

Officials warn that sharks are back in the area, and it is a great reminder to be shark smart when venturing out into open waters.

Bonus reads

Before you go, here are a couple of stories we think you might enjoy.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

You can share your weather pictures and videos with us anytime, anywhere, in our America's Weather Watchers community on Facebook, email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.