Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: May nor'easter lashes Northeast; hurricane season outlook to be issued

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Thursday, May 22, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Rare May nor’easter pounds Northeast with powerful winds, soaking rain ahead of holiday weekend

A rare May nor’easter is sweeping across the Northeast on Thursday, bringing cool, windswept rain to millions hoping to get an early jump on Memorial Day weekend travel.

A nor’easter doesn’t need snow to fall. It's simply an area of low pressure with strong northeasterly winds off the Atlantic Ocean .

Rain totals are expected to range from 1 to 2 inches, with some locally higher amounts in elevated terrain and along the Northeast and New England coasts.

Outdoor Memorial Day weekend plans dampened in unseasonably cool, wet start to summer for eastern US

A slow-moving storm system could put a damper on outdoor plans for the Memorial Day weekend, especially across the South.

Unseasonably cool temperatures are also expected to usher in the unofficial start of summer across much of the eastern U.S.

A slow-moving storm system could put a damper on outdoor plans for the holiday weekend, especially across the South.

(FOX Weather)



NOAA to issue 2025 Atlantic hurricane season outlook

With just 10 days left until the start of hurricane season, NOAA will issue its outlook for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season during a news conference later Thursday morning. During an average year, the Atlantic Basin sees 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher).

FOX Weather will have live coverage on air and online here at 11 a.m. ET, along with exclusive analysis from FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross.

That comes as tropical development odds have increased off the coast of Mexico in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, where hurricane season began on May 15.

Watch this: Massive megalodon tooth found by diver off Florida coast

A recent diving trip off the coast of Florida resulted in an ancient discovery.

Kristina Scott found a 6-inch megalodon shark tooth while fossil diving in Venice .

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.