Watch: Colorado police capture pet kangaroo on the lam... again

DURANGO, Colo. – A kangaroo in Colorado was captured once again after escaping for a second time in seven months.

A kangaroo in Durango, Colorado, has already established himself as a local legend after escaping from his owner in 2024.

Video from Durango Police shows Officer Garrison gently approaching and petting the kangaroo before hoisting the cute, not-so-little animal into his arms.

"We can’t say we saw ‘kangaroo roundup’ in the job description, but here we are," said the Durango Police Department in a Facebook post.

According to National Geographic, red kangaroos can reach speeds of over 35 mph. Its average lifespan is up to 23 years, and it can weigh up to a beastly 200 pounds.

The kangaroo did not resist arrest and was safely placed in the back of a police vehicle. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, some exotic animals, such as red kangaroos, wallaroos, swamp wallabies, dama wallabies, and bennett wallabies, are legal to own in the state.

The police department noted that the kangaroo had significantly grown since their last encounter in October 2024.

"To our four-legged friend: you’ve officially earned the title of Durango’s Most Unexpected Repeat Offender," Durango police wrote.