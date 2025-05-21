Search
Watch: Colorado police capture pet kangaroo on the lam... again

The kangaroo in Durango, Colorado, has already established himself as a local legend after escaping from his owner in 2024.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
Officer Garrison from the Durango police department gently approached the kangaroo before hoisting the animal safely in his arms.

A pet kangaroo in Colorado was captured for the second time since October 2024

DURANGO, Colo. – A kangaroo in Colorado was captured once again after escaping for a second time in seven months.

Video from Durango Police shows Officer Garrison gently approaching and petting the kangaroo before hoisting the cute, not-so-little animal into his arms.

"We can’t say we saw ‘kangaroo roundup’ in the job description, but here we are," said the Durango Police Department in a Facebook post.

Kangaroos are the largest marsupial surviving on earth today. They are well known for their style of movement; hopping on their hind legs whilst using their large, muscular tail for balance. These Kangaroos are having a late afternoon snack before dusk. Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia. Wednesday 21st May 2014.

FILE - Kangaroos are the largest marsupial surviving on earth today. They are well known for their style of movement; hopping on their hind legs whilst using their large, muscular tail for balance. These Kangaroos are having a late afternoon snack before dusk. Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia. Wednesday 21st May 2014. 

(Steve  Christo / Corbis / Getty Images)

According to National Geographic, red kangaroos can reach speeds of over 35 mph. Its average lifespan is up to 23 years, and it can weigh up to a beastly 200 pounds.  

The kangaroo did not resist arrest and was safely placed in the back of a police vehicle. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, some exotic animals, such as red kangaroos, wallaroos, swamp wallabies, dama wallabies, and bennett wallabies, are legal to own in the state.

ST. LOUIS ZOO SCRAMBLES ANIMALS, 10,000 VISITORS TO SAFETY AS EF-3 TORNADO LEAVES TRAIL OF DAMAGE

The police department noted that the kangaroo had significantly grown since their last encounter in October 2024.

"To our four-legged friend: you’ve officially earned the title of Durango’s Most Unexpected Repeat Offender," Durango police wrote.

