See it: Massive megalodon tooth found by diver off Florida coast

VENICE, Fla. – A recent diving trip off the coast of Florida resulted in an ancient discovery.

Kristina Scott found a 6-inch megalodon shark tooth while fossil diving in Venice.

She said she's been fossil diving for three years and has found things ranging from mammoth and sperm whale teeth to megalodon teeth.

RARE NEVADA FISH 'STARING DOWN THE BARREL OF EXTINCTION' COULD EARN ENDANGERED SPECIES PROTECTIONS

Scott said she probably has about 100 megalodon teeth in her collection, but that's after "many, many dives."

Scott said the biggest megalodon tooth she had ever found before this one, was 4 inches long.

WATCH: TERRIFYING MOMENT SHARKS ATTACK DIVER'S CAMERA IN AUSTRALIA SEA CAUGHT ON VIDEO

Video showed Scott finding the enormous tooth on the sandy ocean floor.

"After I pulled this one up, I knew I had something every other fossil diver dreams about," Scott said.

According to the Florida Museum of Natural History, megalodon teeth can exceed 7 inches in length.

"I looked up how rare it is to find this size," she said. "1% of all Megalodon shark teeth found are 6 inches."

Megalodon is a massive shark species that lived between 23 and 3.6 million years ago, according to the Smithsonian.

This ancient shark species is about three times the size of the modern great white shark, and is known as the largest shark to ever live.